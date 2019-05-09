PORTLAND, Ore. — A man convicted of intimidation, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon in connection with a bias crime against two young black brothers was sentenced to three years behind bars on Thursday.

Michael Amatullo, 61, was convicted of the crimes last month. A judge sentenced him to 364 days in jail and two years in prison for those convictions.

The incident happened in December 2018. Amatullo used racial slurs while yelling at an 8-year-old boy who was taking out the garbage at their apartment complex. When the boy's 14-year-old brother came to help, he was verbally attacked, as well.

Eventually Amatullo went back in his apartment and got a knife. Then the boys ran away.

Thursday the defense asked the court to consider challenges Amatullo faced in his life, along with mental health concerns.

The judge delivered a sentence suggested by prosecutors, including the bias crime enhancement.

Before the sentencing, the younger boy made a statement to the court, saying, “I wasn’t looking at him the wrong way I was just looking at him. What he said and what he did, it made me sad and I didn’t like it.”

