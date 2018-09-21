PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s Better Naito project, which gives pedestrians and bicyclists a safe travel space along Tom McCall Waterfront Park during the summer, was removed one day early by mistake, the bureau of transportation said Friday.

PBOT said the error was due to an internal miscommunication.

Flaggers were stationed at each end of the project to warn cyclists and walkers about the closure. PBOT said signs were also being installed in the area.

#BetterNaito is closed a day early, and @PBOTinfo flaggers are here to tell you about it.



As one cyclist so eloquently put it... “Oh crap.” pic.twitter.com/ms0pb8aIPF — Maggie Vespa KGW (@Maggie_Vespa) September 21, 2018

In a news released, PBOT apologized for the inconvenience and said the bureau is “pursuing funding to make the multi-use path a permanent, year-round facility.”

Since 2015, the Better Naito project has closed a traffic lane on Naito Parkway to create a safe space for people to travel along Waterfront Park during the summer. PBOT said the space is especially important during the busy festival season, when more than 15,000 people crowd the waterfront each day.

