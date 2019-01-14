BETHANY, Ore. — A 19-year-old from Bethany who went hunting with his dad and younger brother is missing.

Riley Salisbury was hunting Saturday on the lower Columbia River on Karlson Island, about twenty miles east of Astoria.

His family is at a loss for what happened to him. Riley had been hunting in that area numerous times. He has a lager self-made taxidermy collection to prove it.

“He took care of his brothers and sisters so well and he had a passion for wildlife and animals and conservation, he was very much into the biology of life and he was passionate about it,” Riley’s dad Todd Salisbury said.

Around noon Saturday, Riley’s dad said he stopped responding to text messages and he became worried. They had split up into two separate small boats, but were just minutes from each other.

“Everything, just putting it all together, it just, some kind of freak accident happened and we have no comprehension of what it was,” Todd Salisbury said.

Todd called 911 when he could not find him. The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office helped search on the ground, while a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter looked from the air.

“I kept thinking they're going to find him, this is silly,” Riley’s mom Loralee Salisbury said.

They found his boat, bag, and gun, but not him.

“In the immediate area there was no sign of struggle,” Todd Salisbury said. “There was no sign that he had even attempted to reach for his cell phone, which was in his bag, everything was in proper order in his bag and it's literally as if someone picked him straight up out of his position and carried him away because there’s no sign of any type of struggle.”

Riley was wearing waders and likely had his face painted, so he may be hard to spot. His family worries he may no longer be alive, but are asking everyone in the area to keep an eye out.

“I could at least have closure, I mean, even though I know that this, I know the situation didn't turn out good, but if we could have closure that would be nice,” Loralee said.