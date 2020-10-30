Bernie Sanders endorses Iannarone for Portland mayor, Eudaly for commissioner

The former presidential candidate endorsed two Portland candidates mayor and city council.

PORTLAND, Ore — Sen. Bernie Sanders has endorsed Sarah Iannarone for Portland mayor and Chloe Eudaly for reelection as city commissioner.

The former Democratic presidential candidate added the Portland candidates to a list of endorsements on his Medium page earlier this week.

Iannarone is challenging incumbent Ted Wheeler, who has served as mayor of Portland since 2017. In recent months, Wheeler has faced scrutiny over his response to political protests in Portland following the shooting death of George Floyd.

Iannarone has positioned herself as a more progressive alternative. She has made police accountability a major part of her platform, and has joined protesters on numerous occasions calling for racial justice and an end to police brutality.

She has also received endorsements from Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and a number of racial justice activists, among others.

Wheeler has received endorsements from former Portland mayor Sam Adams, Portland City Commissioner Amanda Fritz and several newspapers, among others.

A recent poll commissioned by Oregon Public Broadcasting shows the candidates virtually tied in the race, though a large number of voters who participated in the poll said they are undecided.

Commissioner Eudaly is running for reelection against challenger Mingus Mapps, a former political science professor and manager for the city of Portland's neighborhood association and crime prevention program.

Eudaly won her seat in 2016 by beating then-commissioner Steve Novick. It was the first time a candidate had beaten an incumbent on the Portland City Council in more than two decades.

Eudaly said she deserves a second term because of her strong track record and solid platform, something she said her opponent lacks.

As of Thursday night, nearly two-thirds of registered voters in the Portland metro area have already cast their votes.