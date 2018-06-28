HOOD RIVER, Ore. — The historic Benson Bridge, which connects the upper and lower Multnomah Fallas, reopened Thursday.

The bridge had been closed since the Eagle Creek Fire last summer.

Historic Benson Bridge, located between upper and lower Multnomah Falls, reopened today for the first time since the Eagle Creek Fire. The rest of Larch Mtn Trail remains closed due to hazards. https://t.co/af5rCPUsJq pic.twitter.com/MZDZetkgQj — ColumbiaRiverGorgeFS (@CRGNSA) June 28, 2018

"We’re excited to reconnect visitors with one of Oregon’s favorite selfie sites. Please stay on the trail and respect fences and closures for your safety and that of first responders," said Lynn Burditt, area manager for the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, in a press release.

The rest of the Larch Mountain Trail, which takes visitors up to the upper viewing platform, is still closed.

While many trails are still closed because of damage suffered during the fire, many have opened. To see the status of all Columbia Gorge trails, click here.

