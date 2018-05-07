BEND, Ore. – Two men have been arrested for allegedly lighting a firework that caused a brush fire at Pilot Butte in Bend on Wednesday.

The fire broke out on the south side of Pilot Butte shortly before 5 p.m. Deschutes County 911 received calls from people saying they heard fireworks when the fire started. Other callers gave descriptions of two vehicles leaving the area at that time.

Nearby apartments were immediately evacuated. Several residents gave police descriptions of people and vehicles leaving the area just prior to the fire spreading.

Based on the information received, police arrested Allan Joseph Stout and Brandon Joel Hastings. Investigators said Stout and Hastings lit an illegal, mortar-style firework and a spark ignited vegetation.

Hastings faces a charge of criminal mischief. Stout was booked on charges of criminal mischief, reckless burning and a felony probation violation.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control by 6 p.m. KTVZ reports the fire burned about 10 acres.

Pilot Butte Fire in Bend on July 4, 2018

Highway 20 was closed for about two hours due to the fire. More than 20,000 Pacific Power customers lost power for about the same amount of time.

Despite the timing of the fire, the 10 p.m. fireworks show went on as planned.

