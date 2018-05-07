BEND, Ore. – A brush fire broke out on the south side of Pilot Butte in Bend on Wednesday evening, hours before a Fourth of July fireworks shows is scheduled to take place.

The fire broke out at around 5 p.m. Bend police told KTVZ it appeared an exploding transformer caused the fire.

Residents in nearby apartments were being evacuated when the fire broke out, police said.

The fire appeared to be under control by 6 p.m.

Pilot Butte Fire in Bend on July 4, 2018

Highway 20 was closed and about 27,000 Pacific Power customers were without power as a result of the fire. The highway reopened and power was restored by 7 p.m.

A Fourth of July fireworks show was scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. from atop Pilot Butte. Police said they did not have any new information about whether the fire will impact tonight’s show.

Looking much better thanks to all our awesome firefighter brother and sisters. We’ve seen a lot of questions about the Fireworks Spectacular tonight. No new information at this time. The fire was responsible for power outages. pic.twitter.com/FnvYWcxSqG — CityBendPoliceDept (@BendCityPolice) July 5, 2018

