BEND, Ore. — A lawsuit recently filed in Deschutes County Circuit Court claims a 14-year-old black student at a Bend high school was bullied and racially harassed to the point that he died by suicide in 2017.

The Bulletin reports the family of Deshaun Adderly is seeking $400,000 for wrongful death and intentional infliction of emotional distress from the Bend-La Pine School District, Deschutes County and 10 students who are not named.

The suit says several days before Adderly's death a video of him in a physical altercation in a Summit High School bathroom was posted on social media.

A lawyer for Deschutes County said they are reviewing the allegations and plan to defend all claims asserted against the county.

RESOURCES

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 800-273-8255. The Crisis Text Line provides free, 24/7 crisis support by text. Text 741741 to be connected to a trained counselor.

Help is available for community members struggling from a mental health crisis or suicidal thoughts. Suicide is preventable.

The Multnomah County Mental Health Call Center is available 24 hours a day at 503-988-4888.

If you or someone you know needs help with suicidal thoughts or is otherwise in an immediate mental health crisis, please visit Cascadia or call 503-963-2575. Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare has an urgent walk-in clinic, open from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., 7 days a week. Payment is not necessary.

Information about the Portland Police Bureau's Behavioral Health Unit (BHU) and additional resources can be found by visiting http://portlandoregon.gov/police/bhu

