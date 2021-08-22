Belmont Goats farm reopen to visitors after 17-month COVID closure

Portland's famous urban goat farm closed as a precaution in March 2020 but is now reopening on weekends to guests.

PORTLAND, Ore. — For the first time during the pandemic, Portland's famous Belmont Goats are again welcoming visitors.

"We miss people, the goats miss people," said co-owner Robin Casey. "They're happier when they get to see people regularly."

The goats first became famous between 2010-2012, when a landscape architect used herds of goats to clear fields for development along SE Belmont Street.

New owners came into the picture and continued the beloved trend of an urban farm that Portlanders could visit in the city.

The goats have relocated several times and now live in North Portland's University Park neighborhood off Syracuse Street.

"Something we've always prided ourselves on is just being a place where people can go, and just enjoy a nice, quiet, relaxing time with some really sweet animals," Casey said. "Especially in times when people are struggling."

The farm is adopting some COVID-19 precautions as it reopens to visitors. Guests must wear masks covering their noses and mouths. Hand sanitizer is also provided.

Farm hours are subject to change and are updated online.

The farm does not charge admission, but does welcome donations. The nonprofit took a hit during the pandemic, and recently had to front a steep, emergency veterinary bill for one of its goats.

After a tough year and a half, Casey said the Belmont Goats team hopes to expand volunteer and community opportunities during the week.