Bellevue officials work to determine whether water main break, landslide caused house to collapse

Residents of seven homes will be allowed to return after dozens of people were evacuated when a house slid off its foundation.

BELLEVUE, Wash — There are two key ingredients that led up to the moment when a house slid off its foundation and collapsed in Bellevue on Monday: a water main break and a landslide.

Now emergency officials are trying to determine which one set everything in motion at the home located on the 5000 block of 139th Pl SE, southwest of Eastgate Park. The collapse was first reported around 5:20 a.m.

John and Barb Surdi, and their golden retriever escaped without injury from their home. Barb and the dog were rescued by police, while John said he was outside the house when it collapsed, but unable to reach his wife.

These are the officers who entered the home to rescue the occupants!

First responders on the scene said the area is unstable. Police said the house is sitting at about a 45-degree angle.

Specialists, including soils and structural engineers from Olympia, were called to the scene to determine the stability of the house that collapsed and the surrounding homes.

BPD spokesperson Meeghan Black told KING 5 reverse 911 calls were made for people in the area to evacuate. Initially on Monday morning, 42 people and several pets were evacuated from 17 homes, according to BPD.

About 30 of these evacuees needed shelter, according to officials, and they will be allowed to stay at the South Bellevue Community center

“One of our first jobs is to make sure that we alert people about an impending hazard and get them to safety," said Fire Chief Jay Hagen.

As of Monday afternoon, seven homes remain unsafe to return to, either because they are in the path of the collapsed home's remains or they cannot be accessed due to street conditions.

Crews were able to restore water, gas and power to all other homes in the neighborhood, and street access to SE 51st Place and 139th Avenue SE is open to homeowners and emergency vehicles, Bellevue police said.

This is the home that has collapsed.

Puget Sound Energy also responded to the scene and checked for a gas leak, which firefighters believe was possibly caused when the house slid from its foundation.

The BPD tweeted multiple photos showing a “large debris field” in the area.

In all, more than a dozen agencies responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.