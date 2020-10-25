Bellevue declares civil emergency, weapons ban due to protests

Bellevue Mayor Lynne Robinson declared a civil emergency Saturday night due to protests from “multiple, opposing groups” in the downtown area.
The mayor can declare civil emergency if there is a riot or unlawful assembly that threatens people or property or the threat of one occurring.
Bellevue police made one arrest for driving with a suspended license.
Another protester tagged the ground with spray paint, according to police.
The emergency order bans weapons used with the intent to harm people or property in the downtown area. The boundaries of the ban run from the Bellevue/Medina area to Interstate 405. The boundaries to north and south are Northeast 12th Street and Main Street/Southeast First Street.
The ban covers items such as rocks, bottles, pipes and incendiary devices. It does not include firearms.
The city also requested assistance from law enforcement in neighboring jurisdictions to “maintain safety and order.”