Fire at Beaverton townhome hospitalizes one, causes early dismissal for nearby middle school

One person was sent to the hospital following a fire at a townhome building in Beaverton.

According to tweets from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue (TVF&R), fire crews responded to a townhome located at 175000 SW Britetree Circle in Beaverton just after 12 p.m. after several calls about smoke and flames at the building.

One person was transported to the hospital but there has been no word on their condition.

Shortly before 1 p.m., TVF&R reported that the fire was under control.



Due to the smoke in the area, the nearby Mountain View Middle School dismissed its students early, according to an announcement on its website.

Britetree Circle Update: Crews from TVF&R and ⁦@HillsboroFire⁩ continue working to extinguish the fire. One patient was transported to Emanuel. ⁦@WCSOOregon⁩ and ⁦@MetroWestAmb⁩ also on scene. pic.twitter.com/a9qh6azRBl — TVF&R (@TVFR) March 15, 2022

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.