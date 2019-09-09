MALHEUR COUNTY, Ore. — A 19-year-old Beaverton man was killed and three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near the Oregon-Idaho border.

The crash happened at 1:36 p.m. on Sunday near the Snake River.

Aislynn Hoang, 19, of Salt Lake City, was driving eastbound and lost control when she tried to pass a commercial truck, Oregon State Police said. She collided with the trailer of the truck, crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and crashed into a truck pulling a trailer.

Police said the road was wet at the time of the crash.

Hoang's passenger, 19-year-old Garrett Carpenter, of Beaverton, was killed in the crash. Hoang was flown to a Boise hospital.

The driver of the F150, 67-year-old John McPherson and his passenger, 64-year-old Lou Anne Helm, both of Port Orchard, Washington, were taken to an area hospital.

The driver of the commercial truck was uninjured.

RELATED: More people have died in Portland crashes this year than in all of 2018

RELATED: 'She was an inspiration:' Local racer remembers Jessi Combs, 'Mythbusters' star killed in Oregon crash