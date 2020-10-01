PORTLAND, Oregon — Emmeline Tesch, a 16-year-old girl from the Portland area, went missing Thursday, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. She was last seen at Providence St. Vincent's Behavioral Health Clinic.

Tesch has medical complications and is considered endangered.

According to Tesch's parents, she is likely in Beaverton or the Portland area.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded Columbia jacket, a burgundy beanie, light blue denim overalls, a dark aqua blue sweater and white Nike shoes. She has light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Tesch should call the Washington County Sheriff non-emergency line at 503-629-0111, or your local law enforcement office.

Jane Kleist-Tesch

