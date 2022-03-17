New superintendent hired for Beaverton School District

Dr. Gustavo Balderas has a long history of education in Oregon.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — The Beaverton School District has announced that Dr. Gustavo Balderas will be its new superintendent effective July 1, following the retirement of its current superintendent Dan Grotting.

Balderas served as the superintendent of the Eugene School district for five years from 2015-2020 and comes to the Beaverton School District from the Edmonds School District in Washington where he has been superintendent the last two years.

He is accoladed for his equality-driven leadership. In 2021, he was awarded the Champion for Equity Award from the Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents, he was the 2020 Oregon Superintendent of the Year from the Coalition of Oregon School Administrators and the 2020 National Superintendent of the Year, awarded to him from the American School Superintendents Association.

“I will continue to work with staff and community on improving an already phenomenal school system to ensure that we’re meeting the needs of all students in the district,” said Balderas in an emailed statement. “We need to engage our kids to help them define their own successes as they progress through BSD.”

Balderas started his career in the Hillsboro School District as a teacher before becoming a counselor, an assistant principal, a principal, a district administrator and then an assistant superintendent.

He is the first-generation son of Mexican immigrant parents who worked in agricultural fields in California, Oregon and Washington.

“I understand first-hand some of the barriers that students face in Beaverton schools — those in poverty and those navigating a new language and culture. These experiences will help me connect with students and families and help identify ways to meet the needs of our students furthest from educational justice.”

He is no stranger to Beaverton. While working in Hillsboro, he lived in Beaverton and his children attended school in the Beaverton School District.

“Dr. Balderas’ track record of centering students in decision making, working directly with community and staff members, increasing academic achievement and infusing equity into district decisions made him the clear choice for our next superintendent,” says Tom Colett, school board chair. “He’s a nationally recognized leader who understands the complexities of the Oregon educational system and is ready to hit the ground running in Beaverton.”