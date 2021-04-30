Protests, guns and PAC money: Beaverton school board race gets political

A usually banal school board election is at the center of a culture war.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — School board elections, which usually remain free of politics, have become controversial in the Portland metro area this year.

A race making headlines in the past week involves candidates for Beaverton School District's Zone #1: incumbent Susan Greenberg versus Conservative newcomer Jeanette Schade.

Both women declined KGW's requests for an interview this week. Schade has hitched her platform on a culture war being fought on the local and national scale right now. Her slogan? Kids Over Politics.

She says Beaverton schools should get rid of lesson plans on sexual orientation and gender identity. She also wants to do away with the "critical race theory," (CRT) a controversial lesson plan that examines how race intersects with most subjects, like history, science or math.

Beaverton School District officials say its CRT curricula is "in alignment with state standards."

On her Facebook page, Schade repeatedly slammed the program, calling it "self-proclaimed Marxist, Black Lives Matter Inc. materials."

"Critical race theory a political ideology which is racist," Schade said in a Beaverton School Board candidate forum earlier this week.

Schade's finance records are also coming under a microscope. According to records from the Secretary of State, she has received $1,000 from Free Oregon, a group founded by Ben Edtl.

Edtl spoke at a Portland rally last month. Also in attendance was Tusitala "Tiny" Toese, a regular at far-right protests and known member of the Proud Boys, an extremist group. Toese was recently released from jail after pleading guilty to assault.

Earlier this week, left-wing activists drew the connection between Toese, Edtl and Schade. Motivated by that and her Facebook posts, they organized a protest against Schade's campaign. It happened outside the Beaverton School District headquarters during a virtual school board meeting Monday evening.

Beaverton police estimate between 60 and 100 people showed up. Multiple teachers told KGW News they heard Proud Boy members came to counter-protest. Police and the district say they can't confirm that. Police say some people at the protest were armed, including one person with a rifle.

Two days later, a district-wide diversity training scheduled to happen on Zoom was moved offline to smaller, in-person sessions.

Two teachers told KGW News it happened because staff members of color were afraid of being recorded online, following Monday night's protest.

The district isn't commenting on that point.

One teacher added colleagues are nervous because Fox News picked up a recording of one of the district's prior diversity trainings.

A moderator warned that teachers who aren't actively anti-racist would soon become obsolete, and a Fox News pundit blasted the leaders as "equity warriors laying siege on our schools."

An important point to keep in mind is this school board position is meant to be non-partisan and is not paid. So why is it becoming such a political race? We spoke with sociologist Randy Blazak.

"We've seen a lot of right-wing groups ranging from extremist, white supremacist groups to more mainstream conservative groups, really target school boards to kind of get the ideology in, because a lot of people don't pay attention to who's on school boards," Blazak said. "That's unlike a presidential election where people really have their candidate picked out. So these groups have used school to place people to reflect their ideology into the school boards because schools are a way of influencing the way people think. The way young people think has a lot to do with the curriculum that they've been provided. So if they have a curriculum that, for example, doesn't talk about global warming, you know, that benefits the oil companies. And so oil companies will get people on school boards to take out the environmental elements of social science classes and things like that."

So why is this happening now?