BEAVERTON, Ore. — On December 24, around 9:21 p.m. a home on Frenwood Way in Beaverton was ablaze.

Officials received multiple calls about the home and were en route. Meanwhile, a neighbor was driving home when he saw the home on fire. He notified other neighbors of the flames.

He realized that the homeowner may still be inside so the neighbor and another man went to the home and found the homeowner near the porch. As they approached, the fire surged and pushed the men to the ground.

One of the men was able to crawl to the homeowner and drag him away from the home. The homeowner was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The fire was caused due to a home heating device. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue have provided information about home heating safety here.