BEAVERTON, Ore. — A Beaverton day care worker was found guilty this week of sexually abusing two children.

John Patrick Gilbreath worked at the Partridge House day care facility in Beaverton. In 2016, a 3-year-old girl who attended the day care told her parents she was abused. The Beaverton Police Department investigated the case, but did not come up with sufficient evidence to press charges.

Almost two years later, another child who was cared for by Gilbreath also told her parents she was abused. Beaverton police investigated and charges were filed for both victims. Gilbreath was found guilty of one count of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration. He remains in custody and will appear in court in March.

If you suspect your child may have been abused while attending the Partridge House day care facility, call police immediately.