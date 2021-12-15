Mark Fagin announces resignation from Beaverton City Council

Fagin cited personal reasons for his resignation, which will be effective Jan. 1

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Beaverton City Councilor Mark Fagin announced on Wednesday that he will resign from his position effective Jan. 1, citing personal reasons. The council accepted his resignation at its meeting Tuesday night.

In a press release, Fagin cited his growing family and business as reasons for stepping down, and said the timing of his resignation was intended to allow the city to hold an election for his seat in May along with the three other positions that will be up for election.

"This was a difficult decision; this experience has been very rewarding," he said in a statement. "I am proud of the improvements made in the last decade and the projects in the works give me confidence that the city is on a good path. I look forward to watching the progress as Beaverton continues to evolve.”

The person elected in May 2022 will fill the remainder of Fagin's term, which runs through Dec. 31, 2021. The council could choose to appoint an interim replacement in the meantime, according to the press release.

Fagin joined the council in 2013 after previously serving on the city's Planning Commission, Civic Plan Steering Committee and Visioning Advisory Committee. He was reelected to a third term in 2020. He is the second-longest-serving current member after Councilor Marc San Soucie, who was elected in 2008.