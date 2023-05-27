ODFW confirms more bear sightings in and around Forest Park

Wildlife officials are asking neighbors to remove bird feeders, beehives and garbage cans to help prevent bears from coming onto their property.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Northwest Portland’s Forest Park is building its reputation as bear country after people reported at least six sightings of black bears this month.

A KGW viewer took video of a black bear crossing Northwest 53rd Drive a couple of weeks ago, inciting both dread and delight from trail users.

“Oh my gosh, it’s like a sasquatch sighting!” said a hiker named Mike after seeing the video.

Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife said the six black bear sightings includes one reported the night of May 18. Security cameras captured photos of a bear roaming around garbage cans outside a home on Northwest Skyline Boulevard and Saltzman Road near the Firelane 5 Trailhead.

“It's hard to know where [the bear] came from but what brings it to town is certainly food,” said ODFW wildlife biologist Ben Cate.

Cate said this is the time of year — statewide — for most bear conflicts.

“It's sort of that period between when bears wake up from hibernation and prior to a number of food sources on the natural landscape being available,” he said. “The berries, the fruiting things that bears are eating over the summer.”

Cate said it’s likely the same bear has also hit a couple beehives along Skyline Boulevard. He said people living near forested areas should remove beehives and bird feeders, lock garbage cans and only take them out on trash day, since it appears that's all the bears are after.

“Every report we've received so far, the bear has reacted as we hoped it would to people,” said Cate. “It just ran the other direction when it actually encountered another person.”

Kristin Shaw spotted the bear on May 18 while running on the Leif Erikson Germantown Trail Head.

“Made a very memorable run,” said Shaw. “I put my arms out wide and I said, 'Bear, get away!' And he heard me and he didn't want anything to do with the situation, either."

Wildlife officials posted signs around Forest Park warning trail users to be aware of bear sightings. ODFW recommends people who spot a bear to give it a way to escape; step off the trail and slowly walk away and if you see bear cubs, steer clear and leave the area. It’s also important to remain calm.