Yellowstone National Park officials say a bear attacked a 10-year-old boy as he was hiking along a trail with his family.

Park officials said the unidentified boy from Redmond, Washington was transferred to a hospital after the Thursday attack for puncture wounds to his back, wounds around his buttocks and an injured wrist.

“This incident could have been more serious," Yellowstone National Park Deputy Superintendent Pat Kenney said in a statement. "We applaud the family for traveling in a group, carrying bear spray, and knowing how to effectively use it during their emergency."

Spokeswoman Morgan Warthin says officials don't know how serious his injuries are.

Officials say an adult female grizzly bear charged out of vegetation toward a family of four as they hiked a trail southeast of Old Faithful. The bear chased the boy and knocked him to the ground.

The bear left after the boy's parents used bear spray.

The grizzly was with at least one cub-of-the-year or yearling cub, and the bears were likely foraging when the attack happened, according to Yellowstone National Park.

Park rangers don't plan to search for the bear, because they believe it was a surprise encounter and the grizzly was defending her cub.

It's the first reported bear attack in the park since 2015.

