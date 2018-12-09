BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — The Battle Ground School District will be in court on Friday to seek an injunction that would order teachers back to work.

The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at the Clark County courthouse. The school board voted 4-0 Wednesday evening to approve a resolution that authorized legal action. The resolution cited "irreparable harm" to students.

Teachers in the district have been on strike for 12 days. The first day of school was originally scheduled for Aug. 29.

Striking teachers plan to hold a news conference outside the courthouse at 9:15 a.m.

“Taking teachers to court is not a solution. It is a bully tactic and a distraction. The only place a fair settlement with competitive pay can be negotiated is at the bargaining table,” said Marina Heinz, a fourth-grade teacher.

A spokesperson said the district's desire is to get classrooms up and running, even if it means forcing the issue.

“The board is considering taking legal action because our collective goal is in getting students back into the classroom. We want to get teachers back in the classroom, students back in the classroom, we’re in the business of educating students,” said Rita Sanders.

Both sides met separately with a state mediator in Olympia on Wednesday.

The Longview school district recently asked a judge in Cowlitz County to issue a temporary injunction ordering striking teachers back to work. The judge granted the injunction, but the district and teachers reached a settlement before it could be enforced.

