BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — The Battle Ground school board will meet Wednesday evening to consider passing a resolution to authorize legal action connected to its teachers strike, now in its ninth day.

A district spokesperson would not say specify the wording of the resolution, but did say it is designed to get students and teachers back in the classroom. The Longview school district recently asked a judge in Cowlitz County to issue a temporary injunction ordering striking teachers back to work. The judge granted the injunction, but the district and teachers reached a settlement before it could be enforced.

With the special meeting for Battle Ground looming, both sides met separately with a state mediator in Olympia on Wednesday. But school has already been canceled for Thursday. On the picket lines a Battle Ground High School teacher waved good morning to drivers outside his school.

“I’m standing strong with my colleagues, I believe in what we’re doing but I miss my kids, I miss my students and I want to be back in teaching them,” said Stephan Henry.

A district spokesperson echoed the desire to get classrooms up and running, even if it means forcing the issue.

“The board is considering taking legal action because our collective goal is in getting students back into the classroom. We want to get teachers back in the classroom, students back in the classroom, we’re in the business of educating students,” said Rita Sanders.

The special school board meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Lewisville Campus in Battle Ground.

