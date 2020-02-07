Battle Ground man struck and killed by van in Clark County

Jordan A. Soliday died at a hospital early Thursday morning.

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — A 23-year-old Battle Ground man died after he was struck by a van in rural Clark County late Wednesday night.

Jordan A. Soliday died at a hospital early Thursday morning.

Soliday was struck and critically injured on Northeast 359th Street, which is a 50-mph two-lane road with no shoulder north of Battle Ground, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened near the intersection with Northeast 127th Avenue.

The van driver stayed at the scene and told deputies that Soliday moved directly in front of the van before the crash. The driver has not been charged with a crime.

Medics rushed Soliday to a hospital, where he later died.