PORTLAND, Ore. — Not one person was in the dining room at Red Sauce Pizza Monday. It is the new normal. Owner Shardell Dues is now offering only carry out and delivery.

"We don't want people to hang out," she said. "Take the food, take it home, take it to go."

The sweeping changes from Dues came just ahead of a mandate from Oregon Governor Kate Brown. She announced that all restaurants and bars across the state will be restricted to carry out and delivery.

"In a global pandemic days are like weeks and every single hour changes," said Gov. Brown. "The actions we take today will save lives."

Gov. Brown is also urging all businesses, that cannot offer the equivalent of carry out, to close its doors.

"It's very unsettling," said Faviana Priola.

Priola is the owner of Dazzle, a women's clothing boutique in Northwest Portland. She made the tough call to close up shop for the next two weeks. She is getting creative.

"I'm going to see if I can talk my daughter into doing Facebook Live and dressing up and showing people what's available," she said. "If they like it they can give us a call and we'll send it to them."

Back at Red Sauce Pizza, Shardell Dues is doing her best to stay positive during these unprecedented times.

"I think it's going to teach us all to come together as a community more," said Dues. "Look out for one another and think about life in general differently."

Gov. Brown says any bar or restaurant owner caught violating her orders is subject to a class C misdemeanor.

