Barlow High graduate, standout athlete shot and killed in Gresham at age 21

Dominic Jacoby, a 2019 graduate and standout athlete at Sam Barlow High School, was shot and killed Friday morning in Gresham. He was 21.

Jacoby was a talented basketball and football player, lettering in both sports during his time at Barlow. He will be remembered for his competitive spirit.

"He was the kind of kid every coach wanted on their team for his fierce competitive nature," said Barlow principal Bruce Schmidt. "I know this will be felt throughout the community and our best should be sent to his family and friends."

Basketball coach Tom Johnson told KGW that Jacoby was "absolutely a fierce competitor. As competitive a kid as we've ever had in our program. He loved a challenge".

One of a kind, that’s how I will describe Dominic Jacoby. He was one of my favorites to coach and interact with. May your soul Rest In Peace, and I pray justice is brought to whoever took your life. I’ll miss you deeply, brother ✊ pic.twitter.com/dG1UZTrMIq — Anthony Loders (@anthony_loders) August 14, 2021