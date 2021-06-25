Bar, restaurant owners in Portland differ on how to handle weekend heat wave

Some establishments are closing while others plan to remain open.

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the temperature topping 90 degrees, Rontoms in Southeast Portland was buzzing with activity Friday afternoon.

"I thought twice about walking over here so I got a Lyft cause it's really hot," said Fiona Johnson. "But it's not too hot yet. Tomorrow it'll be a little worse so I think we may try to hide in the AC."

If Johnson and her friends do venture out again over the weekend, Rontoms will be open. Management is banking on misters and plenty of shade on the patio as a draw for people trying to beat the heat. Then, of course, there is always the spacious inside of the popular bar, although capacity is still limited.

"The inside is pretty nice," said Rontoms bar manager Jake Smith. "It's shady and the AC is rocking in there, so we're not without comfortable space for people to come get drinks."

Drinks will not be served at The Rambler on North Mississippi Saturday or Sunday. The bar manager told KGW they have decided to close because of the excessive heat.

"We just decided for the health and sanity of our staff to just close," said Izzy Storm. "Quite honestly I don't think many people want to be outside if it's 115 degrees and it's going to be scary for them to be drinking honestly."

Storm knows it is for the best, but it is not lost on her that this is yet another days-long closure at a time that we have seen many.

"It's really frustrating," she said. "Nobody is excited about it I don't think."

Back at Rontoms, a patio full of people enjoy the last bearable day before the real heat arrives. Johnson is unsure how her weekend will play out.