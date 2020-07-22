Ballots go out for runoff election to fill open Portland City Council seat

Voters will chose Loretta Smith or Dan Ryan to fill former Portland Commissioner Nick Fish’s seat.

PORTLAND, Ore — Starting Wednesday, Portlanders will begin receiving ballots in the mail for the August 11 special runoff election to fill Portland Commissioner Position No. 2.

Voters will chose Loretta Smith or Dan Ryan for former Commissioner Nick Fish’s seat on the council. Fish died in January after a two-year battle with cancer. He was elected to a four-year term in 2018.

Smith is a former Multnomah County Commissioner and has years of political experience.

Ryan is a former education nonprofit executive and is a first-time candidate.

The winner of the special runoff election will serve as commissioner through 2022.

City of Portland voters who do not receive a ballot by Thursday, July 30, are asked to call the county elections office at 503-988-VOTE (8683).

Voters have until August 6 to mail back their ballots. A stamp is no longer needed to vote by mail, the Multnomah County elections office said.