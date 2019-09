PORTLAND, Ore. — All four Bales and Lamb's Thriftway stores are closing according to workers at the stores.

The Oregonian reported that the longtime independent grocery store chain, which initially said it would be closing two of its stores, will be closing all four.

The Garden Home Marketplace and the store in Lake Oswego will both be closing in November.

Employees at both stores said they were made aware of the closings on Tuesday.

Read more at oregonlive.com