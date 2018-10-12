HILLSBORO, Ore. — An Amazon package delivery driver admitted stealing a package off a porch in the Aloha area, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Unfortunately for Perez Johnson, 29, of Portland, the package he stole near Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway and 170th Avenue sent out an alert at 6:40 p.m. Sunday to the sheriff's office.

Deputies spotted him within minutes. Johnson told deputies he was an Amazon driver and took the bait package while delivering one himself.

Inside a 2015 Nissan Altima, deputies found 18 undelivered Amazon packages. In a nice bit of community policing, the deputies delivered the packages themselves.

Johnson was accused of second-degree theft.

A number of bait packages have been placed throughout the county. Last year, the four-year effort led to three arrests.