WALDPORT, Ore. — A juvenile Humpback whale that stranded itself on the beach in the Waldport area could not be returned to the sea during an early morning high tide Thursday.

Rescuers will assess the situation again at daybreak.

They are keeping people away from the whale until the tides can rise. They are hopeful that the whale will be able to swim back into the ocean on its own.

The next high tide in Waldport is about 2:15 Thursday afternoon, a foot lower than the 1 a.m. high tide that still left the whale beached.

If it cannot swim back in the high tide it may need to be euthanized, according to Bruce Mate, the Director of the Maine Mammal Institute.

If a whale is out of the water for an extended period of time its own weight on its organs can become an issue, according to Mate. He also said that if a whale cannot regulate its body temperature then its organs will begin shutting down. A decision to euthanize the animal may be more human than allowing it to suffer on the beach.

"People will just automatically say, ‘well I'll come down and help you push it off,’ but this animal weighs over a ton and is flopping around," said Mate. "One karate chop from a pectoral flipper or hit from a fluke, it could very seriously injure somebody."

Mate said the calf appears to be a little young to be on its own, however, it appears to be around the age where a mother whale would stop feeding a calf and allow it to fend to itself.

Mate said sometimes mothers will cut off their calves in order to conserve calories for herself or sometimes calves can just be separated.

The outlook for the young whale is not great. Mate said whales get into trouble when they are exposed to the sun too directly. The whale may go on to live for several days but eventually will die.

"I don't give it very high hopes actually," he said. "It's so young and small it should be dependent on its mom."

It is not uncommon for young whales to die. Only about half of them make it to one year old.

