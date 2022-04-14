Baby formula out-of-stock rates continue to soar in Washington, nationwide

A data analysis company said its analysis of baby formula stock rates revealed shortages hit 30% in Washington last week.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — A data analysis released Wednesday revealed that out-of-stock rates for baby formula continue to soar nationwide, including in Washington state, amid supply chain shortages and inflation.

Datasembly, a data analysis company, said its findings related to baby formula stock rates revealed shortages hit 23% in January and have continued to worsen.

In Washington, out-of-stock rates hit higher than 40% last week, according to Datasembly. Other states that ranked similarly included Connecticut, Delaware, Montana, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Texas. The company said 20 states hit between 30-40% out-of-stock rates last week.

Datasembly said baby formula stock was relatively stable in 2021 with out-of-stock rates landing between 2-8%. By November 2021, rates hit 11% nationwide.

Datasembly founder and CEO Ben Reich attributes the change to recent factors impacting most goods and services.

“Inflation, supply chain shortages and product recalls have brought an unprecedented amount of volatility for baby formula,” said Reich. "Baby formula stock has been one of the more affected categories so far in 2022, and one that will continue to demonstrate higher than average out-of-stock levels.”

Out-of-stock rates are even higher in some metro areas, including Seattle, according to Datasembly.

As of April 3, Seattle, along with Baltimore, Charlotte, Des Moines, Greenville, Hartford-New Haven, Houston, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, Mobile, Oahu and San Antonio, had an out-of-stock rate higher than 40%.

Three of the metro areas, including Des Moines, Minneapolis and San Antonio, had an out-of-stock rate higher than 50%.

Reich said Datasembly expects baby formula to continue to be dramatically impacted by the ongoing economic condition.