Baby boy delivered at Kaiser in Hillsboro just 3 minutes into new year

Abner Reyes was born at 12:03 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021, at Kaiser's Westside Medical Center.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Kaiser Permanente's first baby delivered in 2021 was born just three minutes into the new year.

A baby boy named Abner Rojas Reyes was born at 12:03 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Kaiser's Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro. He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces.

His parents are Janey Reyes Rosario and Jose Luis Rojas-Marquez of Newberg.

Kaiser congratulated Abner's proud parents on the new member of their family.