Baby boy delivered at Kaiser in Hillsboro just 3 minutes into new year

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Kaiser Permanente's first baby delivered in 2021 was born just three minutes into the new year.
A baby boy named Abner Rojas Reyes was born at 12:03 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Kaiser's Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro. He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces.
His parents are Janey Reyes Rosario and Jose Luis Rojas-Marquez of Newberg.
Kaiser congratulated Abner's proud parents on the new member of their family.
The health care provider has not verified if he is the first Portland-area baby of 2021.