Avoid trick-or-treating this year, Oregon Health Authority says

Halloween will be a little different this year, amid a pandemic, but health officials have advice on how to keep it safe and still spooky.

PORTLAND, Ore. — As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, Oregon has seen an uptick in positive cases, which health officials have attributed to recent Memorial Day gatherings.



So, Oregon Health Authority released suggestions and guidelines on how to have a safe Halloween without the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus. The guidelines suggest to avoid trick-or-treating door to door or going to trunk or treat type events, as sticking your hand into a candy bowl during a pandemic could be problematic and so could the crowding. OHA said these guidelines are in line with those given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Instead, OHA suggests you stick to your own bubble of people and watch a Halloween or scary movie at home, carve pumpkins with the people who live in your home, hold an online costume contest or maybe tour a neighborhood to look at decorated homes and activities of that nature.

“If you dress up in a costume, be careful to plan a costume that allows you to wear a face covering,” said State Health Officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger. “Halloween masks will not protect you or others from coronavirus. Wearing a cloth or disposable face mask that fits snugly and covers your mouth and nose is still required while wearing a costume, no matter how scary or silly your costume is.”



