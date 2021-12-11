Flooding closes multiple state parks in Oregon

A round of heavy rain on Friday brought flooding, rockslides and landslides to multiple areas. Several state parks remain closed at least through the weekend.

PORTLAND, Ore. — State and federal officials are asking people to stay away from areas that have flooded along the Oregon coast until conditions dry up. A round of heavy rain on Friday brought flooding, rockslides and landslides, causing multiple state parks to remain closed at least through the weekend.

As of Nov. 12, the campground at Devils Lake State Recreation Area in Lincoln County is closed due to flooding. The campground is closed until at least Nov. 19.

About 10 miles south of Devils Lake, Fogarty Creek State Recreation Area is also temporarily closed. Oregon State Parks has not said when the area may reopen.

Ecola State Park near Seaside is closed due to a sinkhole on Ecola Park Road. Oregon State Parks said crews will begin making repairs as soon as it is safe to do so, but did not give a timeline.

Ecola State Park is closed, most likely into next week. Heavy rains and subsurface water flow beneath the entrance road caused a sinkhole and a void beneath the roadway. When the rain stops, we can take a closer look and figure out the next steps. — Oregon State Parks (@ORStateParks) November 12, 2021

People planning to take Highway 138 West to the central Oregon coast should plan some extra time for their trip. A falling rock has closed a stretch of the road about 11 miles south of Elkton. The closure will remain in place until Tuesday, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT). A detour has been set up nine miles along Bullock Road, which runs parallel to the highway, but on the opposite side of the Umpqua River.

Oregon 138 West (Elkton to Sutherlin Highway) is expected to remain closed until Tuesday due to a rockslide 10 miles south of Elkton. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area, however, a detour is in place. https://t.co/qkjPlcFose for the latest. pic.twitter.com/7xTT0urLhr — OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) November 12, 2021

Conditions in some areas of the Columbia River Gorge have slightly improved. On Saturday, the U.S. Forest Service said high water near Multnomah Falls had receded and visitors could safely park in the parking lot of off Interstate 84.

