SISTERS, Ore. — An avalanche has again closed Highway 20 west of the Santiam Pass two days after an avalanche shut down the road in both directions on Monday.

The Oregon Department of Transportation closed the highway near the junction with Highway 22, about 7 miles west of the Santiam Pass summit. Another closure is in place two miles west of the summit, according to TripCheck.

ODOT said travelers should use another route and be prepared for winter driving conditions.

Crews worked all day Monday to clear the road after an avalanche early that morning.

Highway 58, west of Oakridge, is also shut down after heavy snow brought down power lines and trees.