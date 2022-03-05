Dozens of autographed guitars stolen from Oregon Music Hall of Fame

The 70 stolen guitars were intended for an auction to raise money for music education and scholarship programs, a Hall of Fame spokesperson said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of autographed guitars that belong to the Oregon Music Hall of Fame were stolen last weekend from a storage unit, according to the Hall of Fame's scholarship director Janeen Rundle.

The Hall of Fame had planned to auction off the guitars to raise money for music education and scholarship programs.

The guitars had been signed by The Monkees, George Clinton, Lucinda Williams, Arlo Guthrie and Portugal The Man, among other artists.

Rundle said a total of 70 guitars were stolen. A police report said the theft occurred between Feb. 20 and 21.

Guitars signed by Hall of Fame inductees were also stolen. They were intended to go on display at the Youth Music Project’s Oregon Music Hall of Fame permanent exhibit in West Linn, Rundle said.

She said a police report has been filed and she's asking for help from the public to track down the instruments.

Proceeds for the auctions would have gone to the Oregon Music Hall of Fame’s scholarship fund, which rewards a handful of college-bound students with $2,500 in scholarships to further their music education.

The guitars would also benefit programs like the Music in the Schools Program, which puts on assemblies at K-8 schools across the state of Oregon that do not offer music education.

Since 2007, the Hall of Fame has granted 63 scholarships for music studies, totaling $115,500, Rundle said. The Hall of Fame's main fundraiser and induction ceremony will be held at the Aladdin Theater on Oct. 8.