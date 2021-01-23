Authorities recover body of woman who went missing in gorge landslide

Jennifer Moore, 50, was driving in the Columbia River Gorge near Dodson when she got caught in a landslide on Jan. 13.

DODSON, Ore. — Authorities recovered the body of Jennifer Moore on Saturday, more than a week after she was swept away in a landslide in the Columbia River Gorge.

Moore, 50, of Warrendale, was driving along Frontage Road near Dodson when the landslide hit during a rainstorm on Jan. 13. Her husband said they were on the phone when he heard her panicking, then heard crashing noises.

The same landslide led to the closure of a 20-mile stretch of eastbound Interstate 84.

This afternoon, deputies recovered the body of Jennifer Moore. We want to acknowledge @Corbett_Fire @OregonDOT @MCSOSAR for their help in bringing closure to the Moore family and greater Dodson community. Crews will continue working to clear debris from the area. pic.twitter.com/hNZ6RpBZYG — Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) January 23, 2021

The next day, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said they found the spot where they believed Moore's car was buried under roughly 15 feet of mud and debris.

Search crews specially trained in water rescues used rafts, ropes and foam boards to navigate the thick mud.

On Saturday, the MCSO confirmed that crews recovered Moore's body.

Moore worked at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center for about 17 years, hospital officials said. Her longtime husband, Charles, said she took a second job after he had to stop working a couple years ago.

Officials have been warning for years about the potential for landslides in the gorge where the Eagle Creek Fire burnt thousands of acres in 2017. Heavy rains made those threats a reality and now geologists are warning of more.