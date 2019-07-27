PORTLAND, Ore. — Emergency crews responded to reports of a possible drowning near Sauvie Island on Friday.

A man in his late twenties was last seen swimming between Willow Bar and Reeder Beach area of the Columbia River off Sauvie Island at about 5:45 p.m. when he started to struggle, Washington County Sheriff's Office said

Witnesses tell KGW that they tried to swing out to help the man but he disappeared. They then called 911.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and searched for several hours but weren't able to locate the man.

"We appreciate anyone who tried to help him, we can't state that enough, unfortunately, they didn't get to him fast enough but absolutely appreciate their efforts and hope as long as they keep themselves safe we'd hope anyone would try to help a loved one or friend or stranger if they're in distress in the river," said Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Brandon Pedro.

Sgt. Pedro said it is a reminder of just how dangerous the Columbia River can be.

Emergency crews called the search off late Friday night and said they would resume Saturday morning