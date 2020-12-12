Ugg boot 'heist' at Clackamas Town Center leads to shoplifting ring bust, deputies say

Felicia Pelote and Erianna Jones are suspected of being involved in several thefts in Tigard, Salem and Beaverton over the past couple months.

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. — Authorities said they busted members of an organized shoplifting ring after stopping what they described as an Ugg boot "heist" at Clackamas Town Center.

At about 2 p.m. Tuesday, deputies got a call about several pairs of Uggs that were just stolen from Dick's Sporting Goods at the mall off Southeast 82nd Avenue near Sunnyside Road, according to Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

Two women, later identified as 29-year-old Felicia Lucille Pelote of Vancouver and 25-year-old Erianna Love Jones of Gresham, left the mall in a gray Dodge Magnum with Washington license plates, deputies said.

Deputies responded and found the car parked in front of Nordstrom Rack across the street. It was empty with the engine still running.

The deputies waited a few minutes, then swooped in once the women walked out of the store and returned to the car. Jones was allegedly carrying a used Nike shopping bag filled with boots that had just been stolen from Nordstrom Rack.

Through the car windows, deputies could see several boxes of Ugg boots that had apparently been stolen from Dick's. They also discovered stolen clothing in the car with price tags and security devices still attached. Both women admitted to shoplifting.

The women and car matched the suspect descriptions in a separate attempted theft at the Clackamas Town Center Macy's store a few weeks earlier.

Jones and Pelote are suspected to have played a role in several November and December thefts in Tigard, Salem and Beaverton. Targeted stores in those cases include Ulta and Dick's Sporting Goods. The total amount of merchandise stolen in all of these thefts is estimated at well over $10,000.

Jones was arrested on charges of first and second-degree theft and a warrant out of Clark County for organized retail theft. Pelote was arrested on first-degree theft and criminal conspiracy charges.