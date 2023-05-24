Vancouver man accused of attempting to abduct child selling lemonade, police say

Police said that the suspect, 35-year-old Benjamin Michael Kelley, was arrested and booked for attempted kidnapping.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man allegedly attempted to abduct an 11-year-old child at a lemonade stand Tuesday evening in Clark County, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Benjamin Michael Kelley, 35, of Vancouver was arrested on a charge of attempted kidnapping in the second degree. He was scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday.

VPD said officers responded at 7:07 p.m. on Tuesday to an attempted kidnapping call at an apartment complex on Northeast 109th Avenue.

According to a VPD probable cause statement included in court documents, the victim was selling lemonade and chips at a stand with other kids near his apartment complex when an unknown man approached them.

The man began talking to the kids, soliciting business advice and alluded to a business opportunity where the kids could make $1,000 a week. He was also noted as making an inappropriate sexual comment regarding his girlfriend, according to the statement. He appeared to move to shake the victim's hand, but then instead snatched the victim in an attempt to pick him up.

The child was able to escape from the man by "kicking his way out of his arms," according to the statement, and the man then attempted to escape with the victim's scooter. He eventually dropped the scooter and stole several bags of chips and lemonade while running off. He was later found nearby, police said.

The father of the victim was in his apartment when he was alerted of the incident, according to the statement. He immediately got in his vehicle, grabbed the victim and went after the suspect.

The father reportedly chased the man to a nearby church and confronted him. During the confrontation, the man asked the victim's father what could he do to "apologize", according to the statement.