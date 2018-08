ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) - An Oregon toddler suffered serious injuries when his Radio Flyer red wagon was struck by a car backing out of a driveway.

Police tell The Daily Astorian that the 2-year-old boy from Warrenton was flown to Randall Children's Hospital in Portland.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon as a Volkswagen Jetta tried backing out of a driveway onto Highway 101. The boy was in the wagon behind the car.

© 2018 KGW