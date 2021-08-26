The WSDA said 113 worker hornets were vacuumed from the nest and others were captured in the area. Nearly 1,500 hornets in were inside the nest.

SEATTLE — An Asian giant hornet nest found in Whatcom County last week has been eradicated, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA).

Asian giant hornets are invasive to the U.S. They are known to attack and destroy wasp and honey bee hives. Just a few giant hornets can destroy a hive within a matter of hours.

The nest was found at the base of a dead alder tree east of Blaine. The WSDA said the nest was about one-quarter mile from where a resident reported a sighting of a live Asian giant hornet on Aug. 11, which was the first sighting this year, and about two miles from the nest eradicated last October.

The WSDA said staff vacuumed 113 worker hornets from the nest on Wednesday. An additional 67 hornets were captured in the area while the nest was eradicated.

After the worker hornets were removed, WSDA staff removed the bark and decayed wood from the entrance of the nest near the base of the tree. The hornets excavated the interior of the tree to make room for the nest, which consisted of nine layers of comb, according to the WSDA.

The WSDA said a portion of the tree was cut and sent to Washington State University Extension in Bellingham for further analysis. Nearly 1,500 hornets in “various stages of development” were inside the nest.

“While we are glad to have found and eradicated this nest so early in the season, this detection proves how important public reporting continues to be,” said Sven Spichiger, WSDA managing entomologist.

The WSDA said it would continue trapping Asian giant hornets through the end of November. Anyone who would like to set their own traps can find instructions on the WSDA website.

WSDA encourages anyone who spots an Asian giant hornet, whether alive or dead, to report it by clicking here.