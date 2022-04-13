Missing Vancouver woman's body found four years after her disappearance

Ashanti Conde was reported missing in February 2018. While the body of a man she'd been traveling with was found a short time later, Conde was not located.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The mystery of a Vancouver woman who disappeared in early 2018 has now been solved, the Vancouver Police Department announced on Wednesday. The remains of Ashanti Conde were found in March and her identity has since been confirmed.

Conde's family reported her missing on March 11, 2018, after they had not seen her for several weeks. According to VPD, the investigation revealed Conde had last been seen on February 22 in Brush Prairie.

At the time of the last sighting, the 27-year-old Conde was with a man named Michael Conley. VPD said that Conley was reported missing even before Conde, on February 27.

Conley and Conde were spotted leaving Brush Prairie in a Cadillac Sedan. It was the last time they were seen alive.

Skamania County Sheriff's Office reports included witness statements that a Cadillac sedan was seen crashed in a rural area of Skamania County, just north of Dougan Falls on February 24. Witnesses said that the vehicle was covered in snow, but no one appeared to be in the vehicle.

Searchers found Conley's body near the Cadillac on March 9, 2018, with "no signs of foul play" observed. Though Clark County Search and Rescue crews looked around the vehicle, they did not find Conde.

"Multiple tips were received throughout the investigation that proved fruitless and multiple searches were conducted in a variety of locations throughout SW Washington," VPD said.

Skamania and Clark County search teams returned to the area on September 26, 2021 — more than three years later. This time, searchers found human remains in a "very rugged and steep area" near where the Cadillac was found.

The remains were sent to a private lab for positive identification. Confirmation did not come until March 31 of this year, when Vancouver police were notified by the lab that the remains belonged to Ashanti Conde.

With her remains recovered and identified, VPD said that it has closed the missing person case involving Conde.