As Fourth of July weekend approaches, Tillamook County officials urge visitors to leave fireworks at home

Officials say fire safety is a top priority, but people are also urged to keep water safety in mind and be prepared to sit in traffic.

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore — With Fourth of July weekend around the corner, Tillamook County officials say they expect the population will quadruple. They have a number of concerns about the anticipated crowds, the biggest one being fireworks.

Tillamook County Sheriff Josh Brown is preparing for traffic and water safety; but especially after last year's catastrophic fire season, this year's hot, dry conditions make fire safety a top priority

"What I’m going to ask is if you’re coming out to the north Oregon Coast, to Tillamook especially, please leave your fireworks at home," said Sheriff Brown. "Do your part to lower the fire danger and lower the risk of having a repeat of what we had last year.”

Portland, Clark County and other cities in the metro area have banned fireworks for the holiday, citing similar concerns.

In addition to fireworks, another concern is water safety, as Tillamook has access to beaches, fresh water rivers and bays, all of which Brown says have different dangers to be aware of.

"Don’t ever underestimate the current, the undercurrent and the rip tides. Make sure that you’re watching your kids, make sure that you’re wearing safety jackets," he said.

None of the beaches have lifeguards, so Sheriff Brown says visitors have to take safety into their own hands.

As more people head to the coast, there will likely be heavy traffic. Highway 6 and Highway 101 are the hot spots to get into Tillamook County.

"Enjoy the drive, remember your destination is not going anywhere, enjoy the drive as you would enjoy the destination," said Sheriff Brown.

While he wants people to discover the wonders of the coast, his message is have fun but be safe.