Beaverton welcomes new art studio for people with disabilities: Artful Autism

Artful Autism is part of the Program for Intellectual Empowerment. It opened in February 2023 and offers a place for self-expression for all through art.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Program for Intellectual Empowerment (PIE), a private Beaverton school for people with disabilities, opened an art studio back in February — it's called Artful Autism.

The founder, Pauline Lee, said she created this space for her students and has now opened it to the public.

“We really want to bring down the wall that’s dividing our society,” said Lee. “We want the community of Beaverton to come and partake and try new skills.”

Lee is also the founder of PIE — a school that specializes in unwanted behavior and replaces it with language. She said creating this school and art studio has been a dream of hers for a while.

“I actually grew up with a cousin with autism and watching him grow up and seeing the education in the world that he was in, and then he discovered art, and everything changed,” said Lee.

“PIE and Artful Autism are unique organizations that we have here,” said Alex Berkovich, a parent of a PIE student. “For him, it develops his finer motor skills and he has developed the concepts that he’s learning every day here."

Berkovich is encouraging parents to lean into new opportunities for their neurodivergent children.

"Right now, I enjoy a lot of painting, coloring, making art," said Labonno, one of the 13 PIE students. "And I do like to meet a lot of people."

KGW's Daisy Caballero aske Labonno how she feels when she's painting, she replied, "It makes me happy."

Community drop-in hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Hour sessions or memberships are available — you can find prices here.

Lee hopes people give it a try while keeping three things in mind.

"[I hope that] we can learn from each other, have more compassion for each other and just be more loving towards each other," Lee said.