PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland Institute for Contemporary Art (PICA) is hosting the International Art Fair, which is put on by King Elementary School Museum of Contemporary Art (KSMoCA).

This kid-scale art fair is the culmination of a special three-week summer program that pairs each booth exhibitor with third-to seventh-grade students and college students, who participate as gallerists, artists, exhibitors, and curators in artistic and curatorial projects, according to KSMoCA art fair organizers.

The sole purpose of the fair is to empower the artists by displaying their masterpieces. Sixteen middle school students are participating, 13 of the middle school students are from Martin Luther King Jr. School and three are from the Living School of Art in East Portland, which is directed by one of the co-curators of the event, Amanda Leigh Evans. The three college students involved in the project are from Portland State University.

Gallery: Art fair highlights and inspires Portland students

The art fair runs from Friday, Aug. 10 to Sunday, Aug. 12. On opening night, there will be a performance by Amenta Abioto. All events are free and open to the public, and the artwork is available for purchase.

The organizers for this event are Harrell Fletcher and Lisa Jarrett, along with co-curators Evans and Roz Crews.

