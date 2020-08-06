More than 200 people have been arrested since large protests began in Portland

While many demonstrations and marches across Portland were nonviolent, the Portland Justice Center has been the site of clashes between demonstrators and police.

PORTLAND, Ore. — More than 200 people have been arrested so far during the large demonstrations in Portland.

Thousands across the city have been protesting police brutality, racial injustice and the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in Minneapolis police custody after a white officer knelt on his neck for nine minutes.

While many demonstrations and marches across Portland were nonviolent, the Portland Justice Center has been the site of clashes between demonstrators and police. The building, which houses hundreds of inmates, is fenced off after rioters broke in and set small fires on the first night of large demonstrations on May 29.

On a nightly basis, Portland police have declared gatherings outside the Justice Center “unlawful assemblies” and used tactics including flash bangs and tear gas to disperse crowds. According to police, people have thrown dangerous items over the fence around the justice center, which has put officers in danger.

The following people have been arrested at Portland protests:

May 29-June 1:

35-year-old Anthony Leuci was arrested for Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resist the Arrest, two counts of Assaulting a Public Safety Officer and Riot.

22-year-old Samuel Wharton was arrested for Interfering with a Peace Officer

22-year-old Logan Watkin was arrested for Riot, Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, Curfew and Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree.

31-year-old Clayton Eisaman was arrested for Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree and Curfew.

27-year-old Julian Grijalva was arrested for Riot, Attempt to Assault a Peace Officer and Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree.

43-year-old Joseph Haddenhan was arrested for Interfering with a Peace Officer and Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree.

36-year-old Darren Stephens was arrested for Theft in the First Degree.

25-year-old Hannah Jaquiss was arrested for Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, and Escape in the Third Degree.

25-year-old Norman Kemp was arrested for Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Curfew and Warrant.

29-year-old Elliot Tippie was arrested for Interfering with a Peace Officer and Curfew.

18-year-old Shakira Schroeder was arrested for Interfering with a Peace Officer, Curfew and Warrant.

*Richard Cavanaugh-18 Years-old-Burglary II and Riot.

Kiara Burns-31 years-old-Burglary II and Riot Homeless

Ada McGraw-32 years-old-Theft I, Burglary II, Riot, and Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).

William L. Isham, 32 years-old-Cited for Interfering with a Peace Officer and Disorderly Conduct II.

Noah Wendrow-20 years old-Riot.

Alexis Parra-Castillo-25 year old-Riot.

Latrae Robinson- 28-year old-Riot, Theft I, Burglary II.

David McDougald-30 year-old-Warrants for DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangerment Homeless.

Jason Arbaza- year old-Riot, Theft I, Interfering with Police Officer.

Dayla Hester-19 year-old-Burglary II, Theft I, Riot.

Jamal Hampton-23 years-old-Burglary II, Theft I, Riot.

Travis Hessel-27 years-old-Burglary II, Theft I, Riot.

Jason Mitchell-40 years-old- Burglary II, Theft I, Riot.

Michelle Strong-30 years-old-Burglary I, Theft I, Trespass II.

Willie Anderson Brown-29 year-old-Riot, Burglary II, Theft I, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Trespass II, Disorderly Conduct II, and a Warrrant.

Joshua Feala- Riot, Burglary II, Theft I, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with Police Officer.

David Woodman, 24-year-old, Theft III, interfering with a Peace Officer, and Riot.

Patrick Hill, 49-year-old, Disorderly Conduct, Interfering with a Peace Officer, and Resist Arrest.

Hayley Hyufe, 24-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer and Disorderly Conduct.

Minira Alsaud, 19-year-old, Disorderly Conduct.

Talib Pierson, 19-year-old, Disorderly Conduct and Interfering with a Peace Officer.

Keton Orozco, 21-year-old, Disorderly Conduct, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resist arrest and Riot.

Anna Von Ravensberg, 24-year-old, Curfew and Interfering with a Peace Officer.

Nicole Rodrigue,z 24-year-old, Curfew and Interfering with a Peace Officer.

Cherish Shaner, 29-year-old, Curfew.

Alan Grimold, 22-year-old, Curfew, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Possession of a controlled substance.

Alex Hamelbring, 21-year-old, Curfew and Interfering with a Peace Officer.

*Steven Cadoreth, 41-year-old, Curfew and Interfering with a Peace Officer.

Sarah Treadgold, 20-year-old, Curfew and Interfering with a Peace Officer.

Abe Thomas, 25-year-old, Curfew and Interfering with a Peace Officer.

Sierra Foster, 21-year-old, Curfew and Interfering with a Peace Officer.

Elijah Castillo, 22-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer.

Maria Castro Mendoza, 19-year-old, Curfew and Interfering with a Peace Officer.

Kyla Lovitt, 19-year-old, Curfew and Interfering with a Peace Officer.

Christian DeSantiago, 23-year-old, Riot, Escape III, and Interfering with a Peace Officer.

Peter Sayre, 23-year-old, Riot and Interfering with a Peace Officer.

Michael Hibbs, 26-year-old, Curfew and Interfering with a Peace Officer.

Ryan Nilsen, 23-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer and Harassment.

Ahanuna Andrews, 24-year-old, Curfew and Interfering with a Peace Officer.

Dalton Jones, 19-year-old, Burglary II, Riot, Theft I.

Abbott Rachampbell, 30-year-old, Curfew and Interfering with a Peace Officer.

Aimee Borrington, 32-year-old, Curfew and Interfering with a Peace Officer.

Lennon Rose, 22-year-old, Riot and Burglary II.

Mike English-Mills, 24-year-old, Riot and Burglary II.

Mitchell Drinkwater, 31-year-old, Riot, Burglary II, Theft I.

Pete Lent, 21-year-old, Reckless Burning, and Curfew.

Rosa Nova, 22-year-old, Burglary II.

Anna Ortiz, 20-year-old, Burglary II.

Yorkdi Borilla, 23-year-old, Burglary II.

Colin Young, 21-year-old, Curfew and Interfering with a Peace Officer.

Joseph Miller, 25-year-old, Curfew, Disorderly Conduct, and Harassment.

Jose Zurita-Osorio, 31-year-old, Burglary II, Riot, Theft I.

James Winecoff, 29-year-old, Curfew, Interfering with a Peace Officer, and Disorderly Conduct.

Steve Nguyen, 21-year-old, Riot and Burglary II.

Quinn Brooks, 20-year-old, Curfew.

Kaden Sorenson, 24-year-old, Curfew.

Pierce William, 21-year-old, Riot and Burg II.

Michael Heckman, 31-year-old, Curfew, Interfering with a Peace Officer, and Disorderly Conduct.

Jeffe Abel, 21-year-old, Curfew and Interfering with a Peace Officer

Skye Brooks, 18-year-old, Curfew

Patrick Fletcher, 18-year-old, Disorderly Conduct and Curfew.

Chad Dehler, 19-year-old, Curfew.

Joseph Johnson, 19-year-old, Theft I and Riot.

Miraile Alford-Lewis, 21-year-old, Riot and Burglary II.

Nico Beckerman, 31-year-old, Elude, Reckless Driving, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Escape II, and Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants

Nicholas Barlow, 27-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer, and Resist Arrest

Alex Wilson, 26-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Trenton Peterson, 35-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Tommy Pak, 22-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

David Warren, 35-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Yasenia Garcia-Esparza, 19-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Aaron Talley, 19-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Andrew Morris, 35-year-old, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Loaded Firearm, and Interfering with a Peace Officer

Assarrah Butler, 23-year-old, Riot, Reckless Driving, Fail to Perform the Duties of a Driver (Injury), Criminal Mischief I, Attempt Elude by Vehicle, and Reckless endangerment

Kathleen Dixson-Schmidt, 27-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer, and Curfew Violation

Chasen Sincavage, 25-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer, and Curfew Violation

Andrew Ward, 25-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Calvin Jordan, 18-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer, and Curfew Violation

Maria Mendoza, 23-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Dane Hanse, 36-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer, and Curfew Violation

June 2 (overnight):

Quinn Molloy, 24-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Jerett Barnhouse, 36-year-old, Riot, Disorderly Conduct II, Harassment

James Davidson, 28-year-old, Theft II, Criminal Mischief II (three counts), Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle (three counts)

Hollis McClure, 37-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resist Arrest

Gregory Samson, 65-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Harassment

Emery Loya, 21-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II

Raistlin Dragoo, 25-year-old, Riot, Disorderly Conduct II

Ezekiel Cox, 22-year old, Disorderly Conduct II

Kaitlyn Callahan, 22-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, and Interfering with a Peace Officer

Bryan Sanchez, 32-year-old, Disorderly Conduct, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Daniel Kellenberger, 33-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Criminal Mischief II, Riot, Interfering with a Peace Officer

June 3 (overnight):

Steven Richardson, 28-year-old, Riot, Menacing, Attempt to Elude (Vehicle), Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangerment, Disorderly Conduct II, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon

June 4 (overnight):

Temple Canfield, 55-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Matthew Walsh, 24-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Charles Tone, 28-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II

Rio Builer, 24-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Jason Marshall, 37-year-old, Driving while Suspended (warrant)

Jared Chesebro, 21-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Dawn Lilleberg, 19-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Nicholas Swartsfager, 31-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Amber Boblet, 31-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Zackariah Pickrell, 18-year-old, Reckless Driving, Attempt Elude

Brandon Vasks, 30-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Eamonn Connor, 20-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

June 5 (overnight):

Justin Parcells, 25-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Sofia Murphy, 25-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Harrassment

Britannia Cortez, 23-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Rene Rangez Jr., 25-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Fahiym Acuay, 39-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Damien Gaustad, 21-year-old, Criminal Mischief II, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Pablo Gonzales, 21-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Rachel Walsh, 34-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer (two counts)

Lydia Stolt, 20-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Timothy Swenson, 36-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Daria Kent, 19-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Berkeley Franklin, 20-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Jonathan Tellez, 21-year-old, Reckless Driving, Attempt Elude

Sara Muiarski, 18-year old, Disorderly Conduct, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Julian Biggs, 21-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

William Keith, 28-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Jason Johnson, 21-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

June 6 (overnight)