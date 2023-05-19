An Independent Investigations Team is handling the case after the shooting on Friday.

EVERETT, Wash. — A 24-year-old man with a warrant for his arrest was shot and killed in Everett after exchanging gunfire with police on Friday.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office tweeted the suspect was in custody and had a gunshot wound shortly after 1 p.m. A police spokesperson later confirmed the suspect died.

According to investigators, the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force tried to serve a warrant at the Rivers Landing Apartments around 12:30 p.m. While an officer was sitting his his vehicle, two armed people approached him and were eventually taken into custody.

Meanwhile, the suspect with the warrant came outside, fired a shot into the ground, and ran into a nearby home or garage, according to police.

Officers reported hearing a shot while the suspect was inside.

The suspect then came outside and exchanged gunfire with officers.

The suspect died at the scene.

The other two people who were taken into custody are being questioned by police.

Three officers are on paid administrative leave: an Everett police officer, a Lynnwood police officer and a Snohomish deputy.

The search for the suspects resulted in the closure of East Marine View Drive from the 300 block to the 1500 block, along with surrounding area roadways.

Everett Community College was placed on lockdown as a precaution. It has since resumed normal operations.

The investigation is being handled by an Independent Investigations Team.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.