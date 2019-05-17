PORTLAND, Ore. — A student spotted with a gun near Parkrose High School is in custody after the school's football coach, former University of Oregon football player Keanon Lowe, tackled him and wrestled him to the ground, according to witnesses.

There are no injuries or additional suspects, according to police. Officers responded to the school at 11:48 a.m.

The confrontation between the armed person and Lowe occurred near the school's tennis courts, police said. Officers recovered the gun at the scene.

Police have not identified the suspect as a student, but multiple witnesses, including several students and parents, say the suspect is a student at Parkrose High School.

A parent told The Oregonian students said the suspect intended to use the gun to harm himself.

At a 1:30 p.m. news conference, a Portland police spokesman said the school was clear.

Parkrose High School was placed into lockdown while police methodically searched the buildings.

Nearby Parkrose Middle School was placed in lockout as a precaution. That lockout was lifted at 2:30 p.m. The school was released at its normal time.

Students are being reunited with their parents. Officers began escorting students to a line of school buses around 1:15 p.m. The students were taken to the abandoned Sears outlet store parking lot, located at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 122nd Avenue, to be reunited with their parents.

